Newcastle-Athletic Bilbao Champions League 05-11-2025 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici Magpies favoriti sui Leones

Mercoledì notte potremo gustarci una sfida ricca di fascino tra Newcastle e Athletic Bilbao: nella splendida cornice del St. James’ Park queste due squadre saranno pronte a darsi battaglia. Non è un momento facile per i baschi: sabato sera hanno perso il derby ad Anoeta, gli infortuni continuano a limitare le scelte di Valverde e in . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Newcastle-Athletic Bilbao (Champions League, 05-11-2025 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Magpies favoriti sui Leones

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

Carabao Cup, crisi senza fine per il Liverpool. Avanti Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea e Newcastle Vai su Facebook

Preview:Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups - Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee) and Harrison Ashby (thigh) are guaranteed absentees for Wednesday's game, but Lewis Hall was back in the matchday squad at the London Stadium after a thigh ... sportsmole.co.uk scrive

Newcastle vs. Athletic Bilbao: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash - legged affair, locking horns at St James' Park in a summer 2022 friendly, where Eddie Howe oversaw a 2- Come scrive sportsmole.co.uk

Newcastle United deja vu as £70m superstar serious doubt for Champions League clash - Some Toon fans viewed Yamal’s omission as a bittersweet moment, with St James’ Park robbed of witnessing a future great in action. Riporta msn.com