Disney lo stop su YouTube TV apre uno scontro tra giganti dello streaming

Lo stop rappresenta un serio campanello d’allarme per il futuro delle piattaforme streaming e del sistema di licenze televisive. L'Identità. 🔗 Leggi su Lidentita.it © Lidentita.it - Disney, lo stop su YouTube TV apre uno scontro tra giganti dello streaming

3 consigli per la tua giornata a #DisneylandParis! 1: Prenota in anticipo i tuoi pasti! Appena conosci la data della tua visita, non dimenticare di riservare il tuo tavolo. Anche i ristoranti con servizio rapido sono un'ottima opzione se non hai una prenotazione:

Disney: tutti i canali saranno rimossi da YouTube TV dopo il fallimento delle trattative - Tutti i canali di proprietà della Disney saranno rimossi da YouTube TV alle 12:00 AM ET del 31 ottobre e alle 9:00 PM ET del 30 ottobre ... cinefilos.it scrive

Disney pulls its channels from YouTube TV. Here's which ones are gone for now - “Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC,” a Disney spokesperson told ... Da msn.com

YouTube TV Alternatives as Disney Pulls ESPN, ABC, More - Newsweek has rounded up alternative ways you can stream your favorite shows and sports games during the blackout. Riporta msn.com