WWE | Gli ex All Elite dominano al Saturday Night’s Main Event

La WWE ha respirato aria “All Elite” al Saturday Night’s Main Event del 1° novembre, in una notte di grandi sorprese e cambi di titolo. Jade Cargill ha conquistato il WWE Women’s Championship, ponendo fine al regno di oltre 300 giorni di Tiffany Stratton. Poco dopo, CM Punk ha vinto il World Heavyweight Championship battendo Jey Uso, diventando così il nuovo campione. Sia Punk che Cargill sono ex stelle della AEW e non sono gli unici ex “ All Elite ” oggi detentori di titoli WWE. Su Instagram, Punk ha condiviso una foto che lo ritrae insieme a Ricky Saints, Jade Cargill e Cody Rhodes, tutti con le rispettive cinture WWE. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Gli ex All Elite dominano al Saturday Night’s Main Event

