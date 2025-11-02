Le Naked Polka Dot Nails sono il nuovo trend che ha conquistato TikTok e sì sono molto più chic di quanto pensi

Dopo stagioni di chrome, 3D charms e unghie-cartoon XXL, la nuova ossessione social è minimalista ma divertente: le naked polka dot nails — una manicure "nuda", quasi trasparente, punteggiata da piccoli pois che sembrano fluttuare sopra la base. Ma quanto ci piace il nuovo trend delle Naked Polka Dot Nails?. È come se le tue unghie avessero deciso di indossare un vestito invisibile, con solo qualche micro-accessorio strategico. Pulite, playful, sottilmente ironiche. E soprattutto, incredibilmente aesthetic. La logica è semplice: prendi una base sheer o lattiginosa, aggiungi pois in colori scelti con cura — blu cobalto, argento, pastello, oppure un mix jelly neon — e lascia che lo spazio vuoto faccia tutto il lavoro.

