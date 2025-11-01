Walk of Fame Robert Englund | l' attore che interpretò Freddie Krueger riceve una stella

Robert Englund, attore famoso per aver interpretato  Freddie Krueger nella saga horror “ Nightmare “, ha ricevuto una stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame. L’artista californiano, 78 anni, ha preso parte a numerosi film e serie tv, ha lavorato come doppiatore e realizzato tre pellicole in qualità di regista. Questo articolo proviene da LaPresse. 🔗 Leggi su Lapresse.it

