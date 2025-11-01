True Detective Woody Harrelson contrario alla reunion con Matthew McConaughey e per una buona ragione

Per l'attore non c'è nessuna possibilità di rivederlo insieme al collega in una nuova stagione della serie HBO e ha provato anche a spiegare perché non accetterebbe di tornare Woody Harrelson ha brutte notizie per i fan di True Detective. Durante un'intervista al programma Today, mentre promuoveva il suo nuovo film Now You Ste Me: Now You Don't, l'attore ha dichiarato che non c'è nessuna possibilità di una reunion con Matthew McConaughey per una nuova stagione incentrata sui protagonisti della prima, Rust Cohle e Marty Hart. Entrambi gli attori avevano ricevuto una nomination agli Emmy per le loro interpretazioni nella stagione d'esordio, andata in onda nell'inverno del 2014 su HBO, e negli ultimi mesi si erano inseguite alcune voci che volevano il ritorno dei personaggi per un'altra stagione. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - True Detective. Woody Harrelson contrario alla reunion con Matthew McConaughey e per una buona ragione

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

See more: https://movie24.feji.io/blog/1419 True Detective – Season 5 (2026) Creator: Nic Pizzolatto ? Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Genre: Crime / Mystery / Thriller The past never forgets. After years apart, Rust Cohle (Matthew M - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Harrelson: “Nessuna chance di tornare per True Detective” - Durante la sua partecipazione al programma Today, Woody Harrelson ha chiuso alla possibilità di vederlo tornare per True Detective ... Da lascimmiapensa.com

Woody Harrelson shoots down Matthew McConaughey's dreams of another True Detective - place coming from Rust Cohle and Marty Hart themselves, Woody Harrelson has shot down his old buddy Matthew McConaughey’s optimistic ... Riporta avclub.com

Woody Harrelson gives blunt verdict on True Detective reunion with Matthew McConaughey - Woody Harrelson has poured cold water on the prospect of a return to the world of True Detective with . Lo riporta aol.com