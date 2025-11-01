Nashville SC-Inter Miami CF

2025-10-31 16:04:00 Non si placano le voci a seguito dell’ultima notizia. Senza troppi giri di parole, andiamo subito al sodo: Il Nashville SC affronterà l’Inter Miami CF sabato prossimo nei playoff della Major League Soccer. • Ultimo aggiornamento: 31 ottobre 2025 15:07:03 GMT • 2 minuti di lettura Anteprima della partita . Il Nashville ospita l’Inter Miami in una partita imperdibile dei playoff della Eastern Conference. Lionel Messi ha segnato due gol la scorsa settimana nella prima partita delle tre migliori serie in cui Miami ha vinto 3-1, il che significa che un’altra vittoria per la squadra della Florida metterebbe fine alla stagione di Nashville. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com © Justcalcio.com - Nashville SC-Inter Miami CF

Altre letture consigliate

Doblete de Messi en la goleada de Inter Miami 3-0 vs Nashville en el arranque de los playoffs - X Vai su X

Non state sognando: Messi lo ha fatto di testa e in tuffo! Contro Nashville è arrivata l’ennesima doppietta per l’argentino. Infinito! - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami—MLS Cup Playoffs: Preview, Predictions and Lineups - Inter Miami have a chance to make club history on Saturday when they pay a visit to Nashville SC for game two of their first- Riporta msn.com

Will Lionel Messi, Inter Miami close out Nashville in MLS playoffs? 'Anything can happen' - round playoff loss to Atlanta United last season still lingers this postseason. Riporta msn.com

Inter Miami look to finish the job at Nashville SC | OneFootball - We have to understand that Nashville have given us a lot of difficulties,” Mascherano told reporters on the eve of the Herons’ visit to GEODIS Park that could clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference ... onefootball.com scrive