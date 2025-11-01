Hugh Jackman e Sutton Foster | va in scena l' amore

Vanityfair.it | 1 nov 2025

Quasi un anno dopo aver reso pubblica la loro relazione, la coppia è apparsa per la prima volta insieme su un red carpet, in occasione della première del nuovo film di Jackman, Song Sung Blue. Un debutto atteso, che racconta quanto lungo e intenso sia stato il cammino per arrivare fin qui. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it

hugh jackman e sutton foster va in scena l amore

© Vanityfair.it - Hugh Jackman e Sutton Foster: va in scena l'amore

