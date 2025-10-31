WWE | Matt Hardy spiega perché l’Hall of Fame non è ancora una priorità per lui e Jeff

Matt Hardy ha ribadito che l’ingresso degli Hardy Boyz nella Hall of Fame della WWE è un dato di fatto, ma non rappresenta una priorità immediata per lui e Jeff. Durante una recente partecipazione al podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, ha spiegato perché i due non si sentono ancora pronti per l’ultimo grande riconoscimento. “La Hall of Fame è una cosa certa, ma non siamo ancora pronti”. Matt Hardy ha ammesso che la consacrazione nella Hall of Fame avverrà certamente, ma al momento preferiscono continuare la loro carriera. Ha dichiarato: “Tutti sanno che, a un certo punto, entreremo nella Hall of Fame. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Matt Hardy spiega perché l’Hall of Fame non è ancora una priorità per lui e Jeff

