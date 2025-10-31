Venezuela i media Usa avvertono | Presto un attacco contro le basi dei narcos nel Paese

Da quanto si apprende, Washington si starebbe preparando per attaccare una serie di obiettivi militari individuati in queste settimane. Si tratterebbe di porti e basi aerei che gli Usa ritengono siano utilizzati per il narcotraffico. 🔗 Leggi su Ildifforme.it

Venezuela, i media Usa: «Imminente l'attacco alle basi dei narcos» - Nel mirino il cartello Soles, secondo Washington legato direttamente al regime di Nicolas Maduro ... Lo riporta msn.com

