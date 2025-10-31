Venezuela i media Usa avvertono | Presto un attacco contro le basi dei narcos nel Paese
Da quanto si apprende, Washington si starebbe preparando per attaccare una serie di obiettivi militari individuati in queste settimane. Si tratterebbe di porti e basi aerei che gli Usa ritengono siano utilizzati per il narcotraffico. 🔗 Leggi su Ildifforme.it
The mission off the coast of Venezuela marked the third such bomber flight since Oct. 15. U.S. military officials have described the flights as "bomber attack demonstrations."
