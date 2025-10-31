The Spot | Ewan McGregor con Claire Danes nella serie HULU

Ewan McGregor e Claire Danes saranno i protagonisti di The Spot, la nuova serie in arrivo su HULU, prodotta da A24. Secondo Deadline, infatti, il vincitore di un Emmy “ Ewan McGregor ” si è aggiunto a Claire Danes nel cast della serie co-prodotta da A24 e sviluppata da Ed Solomon, che ne sarà anche showrunner. La Danes, tra l’altro, si è aggiunta al cast sostituendo Kate Winslet quest’estate, inizialmente indicata come interprete principale e produttrice esecutiva. La trama di The Spot ruota intorno ad un chirurgo di successo (Danes) e suo marito, un insegnante (McGregor), che iniziano a sospettare che lei possa essere responsabile della morte di un bambino, vittima di un incidente stradale. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it © Universalmovies.it - The Spot | Ewan McGregor con Claire Danes nella serie HULU

