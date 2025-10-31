Spartacus | House of Ashur trailer del ritorno della serie più sanguinosa di sempre

È stato pubblicato il nuovo trailer di Spartacus: House of Ashur, che rivela il ritorno della serie TV storica più sanguinosa di tutti i tempi. Il prossimo Spartacus: House of Ashur è il sequel della serie storica di STARZ, terminata nel 2013. La serie segue Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) in una storia alternativa in cui non muore sul Vesuvio. Ora, STARZ ha pubblicato sia un trailer Green Band che uno Red Band per Spartacus: House of Ashur, che conferma la data di uscita dei primi due episodi della serie, venerdì 5 dicembre. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

Ah ma Ivana Baquero è nel cast del nuovo spin off di Spartacus? Bhe, forse potrei iniziare a vederlo Ah per dire la serie si chiama Spartacus: House of Ashur. - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Spartacus: House of Ashur, il violento trailer ufficiale ci riporta nell'arena dei gladiatori - off sequel Spartacus: House of Ashur si mostra in un violento (e sensuale) trailer ufficiale. Da comingsoon.it

Spartacus: The House of Ashur, il trailer della serie - Il nuovo trailer NSFW di Spartacus: The House of Ashur accende le aspettative dei fan con una miscela esplosiva di sesso, violenza e intrighi ambientati nell’antica Roma. Si legge su lascimmiapensa.com

Spartacus: House of Ashur trailer teases gladiators fighting a brutal battle in the historical drama spin-off - Spartacus: House of Ashur has set December 5 as the premiere date for the first two episodes of Season 1, and now that we're just a little over a month away from the premiere, a trailer has been relea ... Lo riporta soapcentral.com