One Match Only – Kazuchika Okada vs Kenny Omega – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11
C’era una luce bianca, quella mattina. Non piena, non ancora calda: una luce sospesa, come se il giorno non avesse deciso se nascere davvero. Mi alzai senza pensarci, come accade quando qualcosa, dentro, vuole solo silenzio. L’acqua del rubinetto aveva il suono lento delle prime ore, e mentre scaldavo il caffè accesi la televisione. Sul fondo dello schermo, la scritta: Wrestle Kingdom 11 – Okada vs Omega. Non c’era musica nella stanza, ma ne bastava una: quella che arrivava dal Tokyo Dome, fatta di migliaia di voci che aspettavano. Omega entrò per primo. I capelli biondi, la giacca metallica, gli occhi come lame che cercano la linea tra sogno e lucidità. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
