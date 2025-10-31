Nottingham Forest-Manchester United sabato 01 novembre 2025 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Sean Dyche è stato ingaggiato dal Nottingham Forest per sostituire il fallimentare Ange Postecoglou solo il 21 ottobre, due giorni prima della vittoria contro il Porto. Visto che poi la squadra ha perso 2-0 a Bournemouth, il tecnico di Kettering cercherà i suoi primi punti in Premier League come allenatore dei Tricky Trees sabato contro . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Nottingham Forest-Manchester United (sabato 01 novembre 2025 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

