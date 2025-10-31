Leburn Maddox Usa
Leburn Maddox, chitarrista BluesFunkRockSoul attivo dagli anni ’70, ha collaborato con leggende come James Brown, George Clinton, Marvin Gaye e John Lee Hooker.Membro del JCB, ha condiviso il palco con Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Kool & the Gang, Chic e molti altri. 🔗 Leggi su Baritoday.it
Approfondisci con queste news
I ritmi funk, blues e reggae di Leburn Maddox al Trasimeno Blues – La notizia - Milano,(askanews) – Leburn Maddox porta i ritmi funk, blues e reggae del suo ultimo lavoro ‘This Too Will Change’ al... Si legge su lettera43.it