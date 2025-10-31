Le Jelly Chrome nails di Selena Gomez sono la manicure più cool dell’autunno e sì sembrano ali di fata metalliche

C’è chi in autunno cambia cappotto, e chi cambia universo estetico. Selena Gomez ha scelto la seconda opzione, e lo ha fatto con una manicure che sembra uscita da un sogno lucido fatto di zucchero filato e riflessi metal. Le jelly chrome nails — il nuovo trend che promette di conquistare ogni da qui a novembre — sono la sintesi perfetta tra nostalgia anni ’90 e glow da beauty girl 2025. Che cosa sono le Jelly Chrome nails e perché sono diventate virali (spoiler: merito di Selena Gomez). La cantante e fondatrice di Rare Beauty le ha sfoggiate al suo Rare Impact Gala di Los Angeles, e ovviamente Internet è esploso: sotto il flash, le unghie sembravano cambiare tono come un filtro IRL, passando da un rosa lattiginoso a un argento specchiato. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it © Metropolitanmagazine.it - Le Jelly Chrome nails di Selena Gomez sono la manicure più cool dell’autunno (e sì, sembrano ali di fata metalliche)

