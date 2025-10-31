King of the Hill | UFFICIALE! Dopo il successo del revival Hulu rinnova la serie e ordina le stagione 16 e 17

Il ritorno di King of the Hill è un successo strepitoso per Hulu, che non perde tempo e annuncia ufficialmente il rinnovo per le Stagioni 16 e 17. Dopo ben quindici anni dalla conclusione della serie originale su Fox, il revival di King of the Hill su Hulu ha debuttato quest’estate (la Stagione 14) con un’accoglienza critica entusiasta, dimostrata da un punteggio perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes. Questo clamoroso successo di pubblico e critica ha spinto il servizio di streaming ad assicurarsi la continuazione delle avventure della famiglia Hill. Le nuove stagioni di King of the Hill in arrivo su Hulu. 🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it © Nerdpool.it - King of the Hill: UFFICIALE! Dopo il successo del revival Hulu rinnova la serie e ordina le stagione 16 e 17

Hulu rinnova KING OF THE HILL sino alla Stagione 17, dopo l'ottimo riscontro del ritorno della serie animata di Mike Judge e Greg Daniels. La 15ª arriverà nel 2026, e chissà se DisneyPlus IT si dedicerà a caricare a catalogo le 13 precedenti che mancano!

