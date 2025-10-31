Hocus Pocus Sean Murray ebbe il suo primo attacco di panico riguardandosi nel film

La star di NCIS interpretò da giovanissimo Thackery Binx nel film Disney e ha ricordato un episodio difficile del suo passato. Oggi conosciuto principalmente per il suo ruolo nella longeva serie tv NCIS, Sean Murray ad inizio carriera partecipò anche al cult di Halloween targato Disney, Hocus Pocus. Ospite del podcast The Patrick LabyorSheaux, Murray ha ricordato alcuni dei momenti maggiormente imbarazzanti della sua carriera a Hollywood, citando proprio un episodio di Hocus Pocus. Il primo attacco di panico di Sean Murray a causa di Hocus Pocus "Ricordo che quando Hocus Pocus uscì, la sera della prima, andai in un cinema da qualche parte a Universal City, mi nascosi in fondo alla sala e lo guardai" ha raccontato Murray "E ricordo . 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Hocus Pocus, Sean Murray ebbe il suo primo attacco di panico riguardandosi nel film

