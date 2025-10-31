American Horror Story Jessica Lange torna nella stagione 13 con altri volti noti | ecco il cast!

Comingsoon.it | 31 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

La regina dell'horror televisivo rientra nell'universo di American Horror Story di Ryan Murphy insieme a Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates e una sorprendente new entry: Ariana Grande. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it

american horror story jessicaAmerican Horror Story, Jessica Lange torna nella stagione 13 con altri volti noti: ecco il cast! - La regina dell'horror televisivo rientra nell'universo di American Horror Story di Ryan Murphy insieme a Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates e una sorprendente new entry: Ariana Gr ... Secondo comingsoon.it

