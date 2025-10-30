Questa notte andrà in scena un nuovo episodio di TNA iMPACT nel quale i campioni di coppia della compagnia, renderanno onore alla festa di questo mese, ovvero Halloween. L’Hardy Compound sarà quindi il protagonista odierno, come ben visibile nella preview sottostante. Enter a universe unlike any other as @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND open the gates to The Hardy Compound. Go inside the minds of The Hardys as they relive their most Broken memories — TOMORROW NIGHT at 87c on #TNAiMPACT! @AXSTV @Sportsnet 360 TNA+ pic.twitter.comd2ZkYZFcoa — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 30, 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Preview dell’odierna puntata di iMPACT