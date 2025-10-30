The Tale of Silyan | il commovente trailer del documentario sull' amicizia fra un vecchio e un fenicottero

Arriva dalla Macedonia un documentario intitolato The Tale of Silyan e incentrato sull'amicizia nata, nella Mecedonia del nord, fra un uomo anziano e un fenicottero. La regia è di Tamara Kotevska e il trailer è appena uscito. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it

the tale of silyanThe Tale of Silyan: il commovente trailer del documentario sull'amicizia fra un vecchio e un fenicottero - Arriva dalla Macedonia un documentario intitolato The Tale of Silyan e incentrato sull'amicizia nata, nella Mecedonia del nord, fra un uomo anziano e un fenicottero. comingsoon.it scrive

the tale of silyan‘The Tale of Silyan’ Trailer: Glimpse the Year’s Most Beautiful Doc, the Latest from Oscar-Nominated ‘Honeyland’ Co-Director Tamara Kotevska - It is one of the docs to watch going into Oscar season and will be released by National Geographic theatrically ... Come scrive yahoo.com

the tale of silyan‘The Tale of Silyan,’ Venice-Winning Doc, Acquired by Nat Geo for Oscar Run (Exclusive) - The film, which was directed by 'Honeyland' Oscar nominee Tamara Kotevska, has already been selected by North Macedonia as its entry for the best international feature Oscar competition. Segnala hollywoodreporter.com

