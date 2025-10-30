Raya poteva anche giocare bendato | l'incredibile statistica dell'Arsenal in tutto ottobre in Premier

La pazzesca statistica dell'Arsenal in Premier League in tutto il mese di ottobre: il portiere David Raya ha subìto un solo tiro indirizzato nello specchio della porta (ed è pure discutibile che lo sia.). 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

