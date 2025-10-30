Hardcore Holly | Howard Finkel è il miglior ring announcer nella storia del wrestling

Meglio conosciuto sui ring di wrestling con il ring name di Hardcore Holly, oggi l’ex campione di coppia e Hardcore, rilascia spesso dichiarazioni importanti sul proprio account X. La più recente riguarda la sua opinione in merito allo storico ring announcer della World Wrestling Entertainment, Howard Finkel. A detta di Holly, Howard rimane ancora oggi il migliore nel suo mestiere all’interno della disciplina. Qui le sue parole. Howard Finkel was the greatest ring announcer of all time. Walking to the ring while hearing the echo of his voice bouncing off the arena walls announcing my entrance made me feel like a legit superstar. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Hardcore Holly: “Howard Finkel è il miglior ring announcer nella storia del wrestling”

