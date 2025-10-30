Bryan Idol | Rich Swann è stato uno dei miei migliori avversari

Dopo la “frecciatina” lanciata verso gli Young Bucks e reperibile cliccando sul seguente link, Bryan Idol ha approfondito una vasta serie di tematiche all’interno dell’intervista rilasciata per conto del Pro Wrestling Culture podcast. Dopo aver conquistato il titolo televisivo della NWA lo scorso maggio, è stato chiesto al campione quale fosse la difesa e il match da lui preferiti nel corso del tempo. Stando alle parole dell’atleta, c’è un match e un wrestler in particolare che lui ha amato. “Ho adorato la mia difesa contro Rich Swann. Credo sia stato un gran match e Rich un ottimo avversario, ricorderò sempre quella contesa, così come l’impegno che ho dovuto metterci in ogni sfida contro Thom Latimer”. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Bryan Idol: “Rich Swann è stato uno dei miei migliori avversari”

