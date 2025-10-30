AEW | O’Reilly vs Moxley scatena l’inferno Blood and Guts maschile confermato

Il caos scoppiato questa settimana a AEW Dynamite è finalmente esploso del tutto, e ora il match maschile di Blood and Guts è ufficialmente realtà. Durante l’episodio del 29 ottobre, Kyle O’Reilly e Jon Moxley si sono affrontati in un incontro brutale terminato con un doppio count-out, lasciando entrambi incapaci di continuare. Ma è stato ciò che è accaduto dopo il suono della campanella a mettere in moto tutto ciò che vedremo a Greensboro. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da All Elite Wrestling (@aew) Mentre gli Officials cercavano di ristabilire l’ordine, la situazione è degenerata: Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy e Darby Allin sono corsi sul ring, dando vita a una rissa totale tra i lottatori più imprevedibili della AEW e i Death Ryders. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - AEW: O’Reilly vs. Moxley scatena l’inferno, Blood and Guts maschile confermato

