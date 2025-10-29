Quando sul set di Minority Report Colin Farrell era in catalessi e a Tom Cruse stava per venire un embolo

Colin Farrell ha ricordato un ben poco glorioso giorno in cui, sul set di Minority Report, era talmente devastato dopo una notte brava, che fu costretto a ripetere all'infinito una battuta, irritando non poco Tom Cruise. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it © Comingsoon.it - Quando, sul set di Minority Report, Colin Farrell era in catalessi e a Tom Cruse stava per venire un embolo

