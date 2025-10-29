No alla war on drugs a Roma il 6-8 novembre

29 ott 2025

Il Governo si prepara a celebrare la propria strategia di “tolleranza zero”, fatta di repressione, stigma e patologizzazione, a Roma un’altra conferenza prende la parola. È la Contro-conferenza nazionale sulle . il manifesto. 🔗 Leggi su Cms.ilmanifesto.it

no alla war on drugs a roma il 6 8 novembre

© Cms.ilmanifesto.it - No alla war on drugs, a Roma il 6-8 novembre

