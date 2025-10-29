Le fragilità di Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley è entrato in riabilitazione per problemi di alcol nel novembre 2021. La decisione è stata presa dopo aver raggiunto un punto in cui non riusciva più a smettere di bere. Spinto dall'amore per la figlia Nora e la moglie Renee, ha cercato un aiuto che lo facesse uscire dal loop. Da allora, dal 2022, è rientrato a combattere ma palesando un cambiamento nello stile di lotta e nella dinamicità delle sue azioni. Ritrovandosi spesso a fare i conti con tante critiche, di chi rimane ancorato al Moxley che fu. A quello che probabilmente non potrà mai più essere e che neppure lui vorrà ripetere.

