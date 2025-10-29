GCW | Ridge Holland sarà presente a GCW Dream On

Una star di NXT ferma per infortunio, è stata confermata per la sua prima apparizione dopo la scadenza del contratto con la WWE. Ridge Holland è attualmente lontano dal ring a causa di un infortunio e ha subito un intervento chirurgico al piede, colpito da esso. Durante la sua assenza dalla competizione ha confermato che la WWE non rinnoverà il suo contratto, in scadenza il 14 novembre 2025. Ridge Holland in GCW. Con il contratto in scadenza fra due settimane, è stata ora confermata la sua prima apparizione post-WWE, con il suo vero nome, Luke Menzies. Salvatore Wrestling Promotions, ha confermato tramite un post su Instagram, che Menzies sarà presente al fan-fest “ GCW Dream On Fan Slam ” il 22 novembre. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - GCW: Ridge Holland sarà presente a GCW Dream On

