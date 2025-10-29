Dancing with the Stars la serata di Halloween finisce in tragedia | concorrente portata via in ambulanza

Notte da brivido a Dancing with the Stars: Elaine Hendrix lascia lo studio in ambulanza. Ecco cosa è successo nella puntata di Halloween della versione americana di Ballando con le stelle. 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

Dancing with the Stars, la serata di Halloween finisce in tragedia: concorrente portata via in ambulanza - La settima puntata di Dancing with the Stars, andata in onda martedì 28 ottobre, doveva essere una celebrazione del terrore per Halloween. Si legge su fanpage.it

Who was eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' last night? - "Halloween Night" featured makeovers, spirited routines and a dance marathon where couples had to bop 'til they dropped (theoretically, of course). msn.com scrive

Who Went Home on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight? A Last-Minute Absence! - Here’s who was eliminated on Week 7 of ‘DWTS’ Season 34 on ‘Halloween Night,' and which celeb wasn't in the ballroom for the week. Segnala yahoo.com