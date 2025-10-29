Alessandro Br1 | afrohouse in arrivo e set immersivi da Roma all’Europa
Il viaggio di Alessandro Br1 attraversa club e tramonti: il DJ e produttore italiano prepara un album solista afrohouse e moltiplica i set tra show immersivi e piste cariche di energia. Musica pensata per ascoltare, lasciarsi andare e ballare quando serve. Un racconto di suoni curati, incontri e città vissute a ritmo. Appuntamenti live Nella .
