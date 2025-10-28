Virtune Implements Proof of Reserve Powered By Chainlink Across Its $450M+ Digital Asset ETPs To Elevate Institutional Transparency

Virtune, a leading Swedish-regulated digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETP), has implemented Chainlink's Proof of Reserve solution to bring enhanced transparency to the underlying assets within Virtune's ETPs. Stockholm, October 28th, 2025 – Virtune AB, a leading Swedish regulated digital asset manager and issuer of crypto ETPs, today announced it has implemented the Chainlink standard for verifiable data across its digital asset ETPs. This strategic integration positions Virtune as one of the largest adopters of Chainlink Proof of Reserve to date. Virtune is deploying Chainlink Proof of Reserve, with the target of implementing it across all of its crypto ETPs, starting with the following products:• Virtune Bitcoin ETP• Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP• Virtune Chainlink ETP• Virtune Arbitrum ETP• Virtune Polygon ETP • Virtune Staked Solana ETPWith over $450 million in assets under management (AUM) across 19 ETPs and more than 150,000 investors, these products are listed on major European exchanges such as Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Amsterdam, and Euronext Paris. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - Virtune Implements Proof of Reserve Powered By Chainlink Across Its $450M+ Digital Asset ETPs To Elevate Institutional Transparency

