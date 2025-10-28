Tottenham-Chelsea | gli Spurs di Frank sfidano la storia Difese a rischio è una gara da gol

I Blues sono avanti nei precedenti (37 vittorie su 66 incontri), ma i problemi nelle retrovie possono aprire a una partita da tanti gol. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Tottenham-Chelsea: gli Spurs di Frank sfidano la storia. Difese a rischio, è una gara da gol

