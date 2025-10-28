Tim Burton | Life in the Line il trailer di un documentario in 4 parti su uno dei registi più amati

Comingsoon.it | 28 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il documentario in 4 parti Tim Burton: Life in the Line, dedicato al visionario genio di Burbank, è stato presentato al Tribeca Film Festival e sarà a breve distribuito in America. Ecco intanto il trailer. 🔗 Leggi su Comingsoon.it

Il documentario in 4 parti Tim Burton: Life in the Line, dedicato al visionario genio di Burbank, è stato presentato al Tribeca Film Festival e sarà a breve distribuito in America.

tim burton life thePer Halloween Tim Burton quest'anno ha in serbo una propria docuserie, Life In The Line - Per una volta Tim Burton passerà dall'altra parte dell'obiettivo, come protagonista di una miniserie sulla sua vita e sul suo lavoro ... Scrive gqitalia.it

tim burton life theDoc Series 'Tim Burton: Life in the Line' Trailer Profiling the Filmmaker - has revealed the official trailer for a filmmaker documentary titled Tim Burton: Life in the Line, which debuts as a 4- Riporta firstshowing.net

