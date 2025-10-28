Swansea-Manchester City EFL Cup 29-10-2025 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni quote pronostici

Dopi tre vittorie consecutive in tutte le competizioni, il Manchester City è caduto al Villa Park perdendo slancio e lasciando scappare l’Arsenal che ora, complice anche la crisi del Liverpool, è il grande favorito nella lotta per il titolo. All’opposto, lo Swansea ha ritrovato la vittoria contro il Norwich dopo aver raccolto solo un . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Swansea-Manchester City (EFL Cup, 29-10-2025 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

