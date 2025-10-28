Harry Potter HBO | Arabella Stanton Hermione Granger parla del reboot HBO

La tanto attesa serie TV di Harry Potter in arrivo su HBO Max (prevista per il 2027 ) ha trovato la sua Hermione Granger ideale: la talentuosa Arabella Stanton. Insieme a Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) e Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), il nuovo trio si prepara a raccogliere l’eredità degli amati attori originali in un’epoca in cui il franchise è sotto i riflettori a causa delle controversie legate all’autrice J.K. Rowling. Nonostante le sfide, l’entusiasmo cresce, soprattutto per le somiglianze tra la Stanton e il personaggio che interpreta. Arabella Stanton: La vita reale incontra la magia di Hermione. 🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it © Nerdpool.it - Harry Potter HBO: Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) parla del reboot HBO

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

STAGE INTENSIVO con ALESSIO PUCCIO - la voce di Harry Potter, Gumball e tanti altri! Sabato 8 novembre ViV Production - Roma Una giornata di 8 ore con classe unica da massimo 10 allievi per lavorare su ogni tipo di materiale e perfezionare la tua interp - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Harry Potter’s Arabella Stanton on Playing Hermione in HBO Reboot Series - Recently, Arabella Stanton shared her thoughts on joining the cast of the highly anticipated reboot as Hermione. Lo riporta yahoo.com

Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton è decisamente Hermione: 'Mi piace leggere, amo i libri' - La star di Harry Potter Arabella Stanton ha già confermato di essere molto simile alla sua Hermione Granger almeno in un aspetto ... serial.everyeye.it scrive

HARRY POTTER Star Arabella Stanton Opens Up On Playing Hermione Granger In The HBO TV Series AND Audiobooks - Arabella Stanton takes on the role of Hermione Granger in both the upcoming Harry Potter TV series and audiobooks, and she's now weighed in on that, her Wizarding World fandom, and more. comicbookmovie.com scrive