Come guardare Wrexham vs Cardiff | live streaming gratuito dettagli TV

Breaking: Guarda Wrexham vs Cardiff per un appetitoso scontro tutto gallese negli ottavi di finale della Coppa Carabao stasera, con tutte le informazioni sulla trasmissione, inclusi i dettagli di uno streaming live gratuito, proprio qui in questa guida. Informazioni chiave Wrexham-Cardiff • Data: Martedì 28 ottobre 2025 • Orario d’inizio: 20:00 BST 16:00 ET • Luogo: Stok Cae Ras, Wrexham • TV e streaming: ITV1 e ITVX, Sky Sport (Regno Unito), Paramount+ (Stati Uniti) • Streaming gratuito: ITVX (Regno Unito) • Guarda da qualsiasi luogo: Ottieni l’offerta Black Friday di NordVPN Questo potrebbe non essere un derby locale, ma la rivalità “nord-sud” brucia ancora intensamente. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com © Justcalcio.com - Come guardare Wrexham vs Cardiff: live streaming gratuito, dettagli TV

Approfondisci con queste news

Broadhead's mixed emotions after Wales defeat - Wrexham striker Nathan Broadhead was delighted to score his third senior goal for Wales but ultimately disappointed by the 4- Si legge su au.sports.yahoo.com