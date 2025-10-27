Wycombe-Fulham EFL Cup 28-10-2025 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni quote pronostici I londinesi a rischio contro un club di terza serie

27 ott 2025

Il Wycombe ha sconfitto il Wigan Athletic per 2-0 nel terzo turno per guadagnarsi gli ottavi di finale, mentre il Fulham ha avuto la meglio sul Cambridge United per 1-0. Tuttavia, quello che salta più all’occhio è il rendimento recente nei rispettivi campionati, ricordando che i Chairboys militano in terza serie. I Cottagers infatti vengono . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

