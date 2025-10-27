Vergne | Citroën ha le carte in regola per vincere Cassidy? Non farà fatica ad adattarsi

Gazzetta.it | 27 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il francese ha lasciato DS per abbracciare il team del Double Chevron, appena entrato in FE. Queste le sue sensazioni sulla stagione al via lunedì 27 ottobre con i test di Valencia. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it

vergne citro235n ha le carte in regola per vincere cassidy non far224 fatica ad adattarsi

© Gazzetta.it - Vergne: "Citroën ha le carte in regola per vincere. Cassidy? Non farà fatica ad adattarsi"

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

vergne citro235n ha carteVergne: "Citroën ha le carte in regola per vincere. Cassidy? Non farà fatica ad adattarsi" - Queste le sue sensazioni sulla stagione al via lunedì 27 ottobre con i test di Valencia ... gazzetta.it scrive

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Vergne Citro235n Ha Carte