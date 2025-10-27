Romeo Beckham e Kim Turnbull di nuovo insieme | mano nella mano a Parigi dopo la rottura

C’è aria di riconciliazione (e di romanticismo) nella Ville Lumière. Romeo Beckham, il secondogenito di David e Victoria, è stato paparazzato a Parigi mano nella mano con Kim Turnbull, la modella con cui aveva chiuso solo sei mesi fa. Dopo settimane di indizi social e voci sempre più insistenti, i due hanno deciso di uscire allo scoperto nel modo più classico: una passeggiata tra le vie più romantiche d’Europa, tra sguardi complici e look coordinati che sanno di ritorno di fiamma. Il ritorno di Romeo Beckham e Kim Turnbull. Parigi, una cena al ristorante Costes, lo sguardo tenero di due ragazzi che sembrano aver ritrovato l’intesa di un tempo. 🔗 Leggi su Dilei.it © Dilei.it - Romeo Beckham e Kim Turnbull di nuovo insieme: mano nella mano a Parigi dopo la rottura

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Che Romeo Beckham fosse destinato a far battere molti cuori è cosa ormai risaputa. Il suo, però, è tornato a battere all’unisono con quello di Kim Turnbull: un ritorno di fiamma inaspettato, anticipato da uno scatto sui social e ora confermato dal loro ultimo avvi - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Romeo Beckham & Kim Turnbull Seemingly Reconcile After Breakup - Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull‘s romance appears to be heating up again, with a recent sighting sparking buzz that they have seemingly reconciled. Riporta yahoo.com

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull walk hand in hand in Paris confirming they are back on six months after strain of family feud led to split - Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull walk holding hands during a day out in Paris on Sunday after confirming relationship, six months after strain from his feud with brother Brooklyn led to their split. Come scrive dailymail.co.uk

Romeo Beckham confirms he’s back with Kim Turnbull as they hold hands 6 months after strain of family feud led to split - ROMEO Beckham has confirmed that he is back with his ex Kim Turnbull after rekindling their romance. Come scrive thesun.ie