Karaoke di Halloween al Gotham

Cataniatoday.it | 27 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Venerdì 31 ottobre 2025, a partire dalle ore 22.00, appuntamento al Gotham Beer&Drink di Via Vittorio Emanuele 98-100 a Catania per il Karaoke targato Halloween. E' possibile recarsi al locale vestiti in maschera. Prenotazioni al numero 340 610 3610. 🔗 Leggi su Cataniatoday.it

Immagine generica

