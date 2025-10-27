Karaoke di Halloween al Gotham

Venerdì 31 ottobre 2025, a partire dalle ore 22.00, appuntamento al Gotham Beer&Drink di Via Vittorio Emanuele 98-100 a Catania per il Karaoke targato Halloween. E' possibile recarsi al locale vestiti in maschera. Prenotazioni al numero 340 610 3610. 🔗 Leggi su Cataniatoday.it

