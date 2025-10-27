IT – Welcome to Derry su Sky e NOW | debutta stasera la nuova serie HBO tratta da Stephen King

Da stasera in arrivo IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, l’attesissima serie targata HBO e Sky Exclusive prodotta da Warner Bros. Television e ispirata a IT, il celebre romanzo del 1986 di Stephen King, maestro indiscusso dell’horror contemporaneo. In otto episodi, la serie debutterà il 27 ottobre in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming su NOW IT: WELCOME TO DERRY è stata sviluppata per la televisione dai registi A. 🔗 Leggi su Digital-news.it © Digital-news.it - IT – Welcome to Derry su Sky e NOW: debutta stasera la nuova serie HBO tratta da Stephen King

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Guardiamo gli horror tutto l'anno! Ma capisco bene l'eccitazione per ottobre e Halloween. La supportiamo! " IT: Welcome to Derry debutta domani su Sky e NOW Tv, portando sullo schermo il prequel dei due film diretti da Andy Muschietti. La serie, ispirata al ce - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Per celebrare il debutto di "IT: Welcome to Derry", Sky e NOW sbarcano a Lucca Comics & Games con l’anteprima della serie HBO Original e Sky Exclusive - X Vai su X

IT: Welcome to Derry, trama e cast della serie tv in uscita su Sky - 00 Sky Cinema Suspense proporrà i primi due capitoli cinematografici diretti da Andy Muschietti: IT e IT ... Si legge su tg24.sky.it

"IT: Welcome to Derry", la serie horror di Stephen King su Sky e NOW - Dal 27 ottobre arriva su Sky e NOW "IT: Welcome to Derry", la serie horror prequel tratta dal mondo di Stephen King e diretta da Andy Muschietti. alfemminile.com scrive

It – Welcome to Derry: tutto quello che sappiamo sulla serie prequel di It - Welcome to Derry, la serie prequel del capolavoro horror di Stephen King: trama, cast, uscita e curiosità. Riporta cinefilos.it