Grimsby-Brentford EFL Cup 28-10-2025 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni quote pronostici

Per un Brentford reduce da tre vittorie contro Man United, West Ham e Liverpool, e da una sconfitta per 1-0 contro il Man City, c’è ora un club di League 2 come il Grimsby sulla strada verso i quarti di finale di EFL Cup. Gli ospiti hanno superato Bournemouth e Aston Villa per raggiungere questa . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Grimsby-Brentford (EFL Cup, 28-10-2025 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

