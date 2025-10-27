Da Sabrina a Harry Potter | la top 7 delle streghe e maghi anni ’90 e 2000

Crescendo tra la fine degli anni ’90 e l’inizio degli anni 2000, la magia non era una cosa relegata alle fiabe, ma era un’energia palpabile che crepitava dai nostri schermi e si nascondeva tra le pagine della più grande serie fantasy di una generazione. Prima dell’era dello streaming infinito, un gruppo selezionato di streghe e maghi esercitava un potere unico sull’immaginazione giovanile. Questi personaggi magici millennial – un mix di adolescenti eccentrici, mentori saggi, legami familiari indistruttibili e persino un sarcastico gatto parlante – non si limitavano a lanciare incantesimi; definirono un’era d’oro della cultura pop soprannaturale. 🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it © Nerdpool.it - Da Sabrina a Harry Potter: la top 7 delle streghe e maghi anni ’90 e 2000

