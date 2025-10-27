Alma and the Wolf | un folk-horror tra mostri reali e metaforici – Recensione

Spiral Creek, Oregon. Il vice-sceriffo Ren Accord è un uomo tormentato che cerca di tenere insieme i pezzi della propria travagliata esistenza. Divorziato, ha un rapporto difficile con il figlio adolescente, dal quale si è progressivamente allontanato. Una mattina Ren trova lungo una strada secondaria la conoscente Alma, una sua ex compagna di scuola, che cammina scalza e ricoperta di sangue. Profondamente turbata, la donna racconta di essere stata attaccata da un enorme lupo che ha ucciso brutalmente il suo cane. In Alma & the Wolf durante l'interrogatorio alla stazione di polizia, Alma fa promettere a Ren, che ha un debole per lei, di uccidere la creatura.

