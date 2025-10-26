The Bad Boy and Me | intervista ai protagonisti

Il regista Justin Wu insieme a Siena Agudong e al tiktoker ora attore Noah Beck hanno presentato a Roma, in occasione della XXIII edizione di Alice nella Città The Bad Boy and Me. Ecco la nostra intervista. The Bad Boy and Me è già un successo internazionale. Tratto dal romanzo più letto di sempre su Wattpad. Dallas Bryan è una cheerleader determinata, con l’obiettivo di ottenere una borsa di studio di danza al CalArts. Drayton Lahey è il quarterback ribelle, proveniente da una famiglia leggendaria nel football, ed è tutto ciò che Dallas non dovrebbe volere; almeno, questo è quello che lei continua a ripetersi. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

