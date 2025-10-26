BRC – Creighton e Regan conquistano il titolo al Cambrian Rally

Trionfo per William Creighton e Liam Regan nel gran finale gallese, mentre Max McRae firma una vittoria storica che riporta il leggendario cognome sul gradino più alto dopo 27 anni. Il Lewis and Hunter Cambrian Rally, disputato sulle leggendarie prove sterrate del Galles del Nord, ha assegnato il titolo del Probite British Rally Championship. Dopo . 🔗 Leggi su Tuttorally.news

