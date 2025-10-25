WWE | Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre e il caotico post-match di Cody Rhodes a SmackDown

La puntata di SmackDown di ieri sera si è aperta con spettacolari immagini della Mullett Arena di Tempe, Arizona, gremita di fan pronti a vivere una serata ad alta tensione. Nel backstage l’Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, camminava con passo deciso, finché non viene fermato da Jimmy Uso. Jimmy ringrazia Cody per ciò che ha fatto per suo cugino la scorsa settimana, ma gli confida di dover parlare con Nick Aldis riguardo l’attacco subito da Jacob Fatu. Cody gli chiede se le cose tra lui e Jey Uso vadano bene. Jimmy, con tono serio, gli risponde chiedendogli come si sentirebbe lui al suo posto, lasciando intendere che la tensione tra i fratelli non è ancora del tutto risolta. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre e il caotico post-match di Cody Rhodes a SmackDown

