WWE | Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre e il caotico post-match di Cody Rhodes a SmackDown

Zonawrestling.net | 25 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

La puntata di  SmackDown  di ieri sera si è aperta con spettacolari immagini della Mullett Arena di Tempe, Arizona, gremita di fan pronti a vivere una serata ad alta tensione. Nel backstage l’Undisputed WWE Champion,  Cody Rhodes, camminava con passo deciso, finché non viene fermato da  Jimmy Uso. Jimmy ringrazia Cody per ciò che ha fatto per suo cugino la scorsa settimana, ma gli confida di dover parlare con  Nick Aldis  riguardo l’attacco subito da  Jacob Fatu. Cody gli chiede se le cose tra lui e  Jey Uso  vadano bene. Jimmy, con tono serio, gli risponde chiedendogli come si sentirebbe lui al suo posto, lasciando intendere che la tensione tra i fratelli non è ancora del tutto risolta. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

