MLS Cup Playoffs — Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville | doppietta di Messi Herons avanti 1–0 nella serie

Debutto autorevole dell’Inter Miami nei Round One degli Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: al Chase Stadium finisce 3–1 contro il Nashville SC. Protagonista assoluto Lionel Messi, autore di una doppietta che spiana la strada ai rosa-nero; nel finale Tadeo Allende chiude i conti. Gli Herons si portano così sul 1–0 nella serie best-of-three. La partita. Avvio con baricentro alto per Miami e ricerca costante delle mezzeposizioni. Messi sblocca la gara con una conclusione chirurgica e raddoppia poco dopo, capitalizzando un’imbucata centrale. Il Nashville resta in partita grazie alla zampata di Hany Mukhtar, ma nella ripresa, con gli ospiti sbilanciati alla ricerca del pari, arriva la ripartenza perfetta rifinita da Allende per il 3–1 definitivo. 🔗 Leggi su Sport.periodicodaily.com © Sport.periodicodaily.com - MLS Cup Playoffs — Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville: doppietta di Messi, Herons avanti 1–0 nella serie

Approfondisci con queste news

Vesuvio live. . Il post partita di NAPOLI INTER, terminata 3-1 per gli azzurri allo stadio Diego Armando Maradona di Fuorigrotta | LIVE STREAMING - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

"inter" - Results on X | Live Posts & Updates - X Vai su X

MLS Playoff Picture: What the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Look Like if They Started Today - The 2025 Major League Soccer season is winding down, and Matchday 37 began to bring some clarity to what this year’s MLS Cup Playoffs might look like. Segnala msn.com

MLS Playoff Picture: What the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Look Like if They Started Today - The 2025 Major League Soccer season is winding down, and Matchday 37 began to bring some clarity to what this year’s MLS Cup Playoffs might look like. si.com scrive

MLS Cup Playoffs: Who’s In, Prospective Playoff Matches and Qualification Scenarios - Several teams secured their spots in the postseason bracket on Matchday 38, with only two of the initial 18 available slots open heading into the final ... Secondo si.com