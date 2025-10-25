Manchester United-Brighton 4-2 | gol e highlights

Gli highlights di Manchester United Brighton 4-2: gol di Matheus Cunha, Casemiro e doppietta di Mbeumo per i Red Devils; gli ospiti li spaventano nel finale con Welbeck e Kostoulas. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Manchester United-Brighton 4-2: gol e highlights

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

Il Manchester United ha vinto a Liverpool: trampolino di lancio o falsa partenza? Cosa deve fare Amorim - X Vai su X

L'ex leggenda del Manchester United non è riuscito a trattenersi, si è sfogato duramente dopo quanto visto in campo dai Reds. Roy Keane ha attaccato la squadra ma più duramente un solo calciatore: https://fanpa.ge/jN8b8 - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Manchester United – Brighton Hove Albion 4-2 cronaca e highlights: Amorim fa tre di fila! – VIDEO - Generation Sport è un sito di notizie sportive nazionali ed estere. Come scrive generationsport.it

Manchester United 4-2 Brighton: Mbeumo, Casemiro drive winning streak - Bryan Mbeumo scored twice and Casemiro posted a goal and an assist as Manchester United built a 3- Si legge su msn.com

Manchester United 4-2 Brighton: Report, result and goals as Cunha and Mbeumo secure third straight win - Manchester United claimed a third successive win as Matheus Cunha opened his account for the club and Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in a 4- Si legge su 101greatgoals.com